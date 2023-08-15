Motorcyclist seriously injured in South LA hit-and-run crash

Investigators sought the public’s help with identifying the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured in South Los Angeles.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, a vehicle collided with a mini-motorized "pocket bike," in the residential area of 27th Street and Griffith Avenue in South LA’s Historic-South Central neighborhood.

The suspect did not stop to help the motorcyclist and was seen on surveillance video going westbound on Adams Boulevard from Griffith Avenue.

Los Angeles City firefighter paramedics took the female victim to the hospital with severe injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

SUGGESTED: 84-year-old grandmother seriously injured after being shoved off bus in South LA

Authorities described the suspect’s vehicle as a "box style" vehicle that appears to be a Scion xB, Kia Soul, Nissan Cube, Honda Element, or similar.

SUGGESTED: Customer dragged 20-feet to her death when elderly driver hits gas instead of brake at car dealership

Those with information about the hit-and-run are asked to call Det. Juan Camps at 213-833-3713 or via email. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.