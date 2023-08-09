1 dead, multiple injured at Toyota car dealership in Mission Hills

One dead, and multiple employees who work at a Toyota car dealership were injured after they were struck by a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday morning, officials said.

Just after 9:10 a.m., first responders were called to Hamer Toyota in the 11000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, near the intersection of San Fernando Mission Road, in the Missions Hills area.

An official with the Los Angeles Fire Department said one of the victims was briefly trapped under the vehicle and is in grave condition, while another victim suffered a head injury. The other two victims suffered minor injuries.

A vehicle hit and injured four workers at a car dealership in Mission Hills, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. (FOX 11)

No arrests have been announced and no further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

