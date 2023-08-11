84-year-old grandmother seriously injured after being shoved off bus in South LA

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after authorities said a stranger gave her a hard shove off a bus near a stop in South Los Angeles.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said it happened near a bus stop in the 2400 block of Vermont Avenue in South LA's University Park neighborhood. The victim, an 84-year-old grandmother, suffered severe injuries all over her body after someone shoved her and the victim fell flat onto the concrete.

Witnesses told FOX 11 the attacker allegedly spat on the woman moments after throwing her off the bus.

LAPD investigators have not released the suspect's name. However, they said she was arrested on the same day of the horrific incident.

The suspect is known to frequent the area.

The violent incident remains under investigation.