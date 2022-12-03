Motorcyclist killed in Fullerton crash

A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton.

The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound on Commonwealth Avenue in the intersection with a green light, waiting to make a southbound turn on State College Boulevard once traffic cleared," Radus said. "While in the intersection, a Toyota Camry driven by an 82-year-old male entered the intersection northbound on State College Boulevard, colliding with the motorcycle. The collision with the motorcycle caused the Toyota to run off the roadway and strike a tree."

Paramedics rushed the motorcycle rider to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead, the captain said. The Camry driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a trauma center for treatment.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected as contributing factors in the crash, Radus said.

The investigation continued and anyone with information was asked to call Fullerton police traffic investigators at 714-738-6812 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.