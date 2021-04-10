Mother of 3 children found stabbed to death in Reseda taken into custody, LAPD confirms

article

Three children were found stabbed to death in Reseda, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Saturday.

LAPD confirms on Saturday afternoon that Liliana Carrillo, the person of interest in the stabbing deaths of three toddlers, was taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County in Northern California. We’re told she is the mother of the three toddlers.

At around 9:30 a.m, the LAPD got a call of a possible stabbing.

When police arrived on scene in the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd. they found three juveniles stabbed to death.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene said the victims were minors, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

LAPD sources tell FOX 11's Bill Meugin the victims were all toddlers under the age of three.

The LAPD has identified a 30-year-old Hispanic female named Liliana Carrillo as a person of interest in the killing of three young children who were found in a Reseda apartment Saturday morning.

Police say Carrillo might have committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving in a stolen silver Toyota pickup with license J258T0.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is urged to call 213-486-6890.

An investigation is underway.

