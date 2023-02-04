Mother allegedly abducts toddler out of Riverside

article

Police in Riverside are searching for a 3-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken by his mother.

Elias Cruz was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside, police said. The boy's mother, 25-year-old Samantha Hernandez, does not have custody of Cruz, and was accused of taking the toddler without consent.

The two were last seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets shortly after 12:30 p.m. Police said Hernandez may be heading to the Santa Ana River bottom area. Police said she may be homeless.

Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 165 pounds with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. Cruz is about 3 feet tall, weighs about 45 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, camouflage pants and a green beanie.

Anyone with information about Hernandez and Cruz's whereabouts were asked to call 951-354-2007.