Toddler, mother reported missing out of Lancaster

A 2-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday after she was last seen in Lancaster.

Oluwaelumi Ikuomola, also known as "Pelumi," was last seen at 7:28 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, said the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Oluwaelumi is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she may be with her mother, Petisa Davis, who has also been reported missing.

Petisa Davis

Davis is 25-years-old and authorities say she has a diminished mental capacity. Davis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Oluwaelumi or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.