Most UCLA, USC protesters arrested during Israel-Hamas war demonstrations won't face charges

Most protesters arrested during last year's Israel-Hamas war demonstrations at UCLA and USC will not face charges, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

What we know:

The City Attorney’s Office received over 300 referrals from arrests during mass protests at UCLA and USC in April and May 2024.

Most cases were declined for evidentiary reasons or due to the universities' inability to assist in identification, LA City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto said in a press release.

However, criminal charges were filed against Edan On and Matthew Katz for conduct at UCLA, while Ali Abuamouneh, Karla Maria Aguilar, and David Fischel were referred to City Attorney Hearings.

By the numbers:

The UCLA Police Department referred 205 arrests from protests on May 1 and May 2, 2024, and 40 arrests from May 6, 2024, all declined due to insufficient evidence.

LAPD referred 93 arrests from the April 24, 2024, USC protest, also declined for similar reasons.

The protests led to referrals for criminal conduct separate from protesting, resulting in varied filing decisions.

What they're saying:

"After careful consideration, we are filing criminal charges against two individuals and sending three others to City Attorney Hearings," said Feldstein Soto. She emphasized the commitment to evaluating evidence and protecting Constitutional rights to public speech and lawful protest.

The review process was handled by the City Attorney’s Criminal Branch.