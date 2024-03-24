These were the most polluted US cities in 2023, study shows

California apparently is not the most polluted state in the U.S., and only one city in the Golden State ranked among the top 10 most polluted cities in America, according to air pollution data from IQAir.

The study analyzed data from cities and countries around the world in 2023 to make the list of cities with the worst air quality, finding that nearly all the most polluted cities in the world last year were located in India.

In the U.S., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside Pittsburgh, took the top spot on the list, with its air quality rating 19.3 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

The single California city on the list was Happy Camp in Northern California, which received an air quality rating of 16.3 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

Los Angeles ranked #3890, with an air quality ranking of 9.5. You can see your city's ranking by tapping or clicking here.

Here were the top 10 most polluted cities in America last year: