Moreno Valley pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

article

A pastor in Moreno Valley was arrested, accused of sexual assault on a child.

79-year-old David Helbling was arrested Feb. 14 after sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on a property in the 23000 block of Hemlock Avenue. Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station found evidence related to the crime and took Helbling into custody.

Deputies say they were alerted of the sexual assault on Jan. 30 after a report was made. Officials say a juvenile was allegedly assaulted by the pastor.

Helbling remains in custody with bail set at $2 million.

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Investigator McCracken at 951-486-6710.