Moreno Valley man booked on suspicion of murder

Brandon Thigpen (Riverside County Sheriff's office)

The Brief A 38-year-old man was killed following an alleged assault in Moreno Valley on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Sean Street. Officials said the suspect, 37-year-old Brandon Thigpen, was booked on suspicion of murder.



A Moreno Valley man was arrested and booked on a murder charge after a victim died at a hospital from injuries consistent with an assault, authorities said.

What we know:

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were called to a local hospital shortly after 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Officials said a family member had dropped off a man suffering from assault-related injuries.

The victim, identified as Sean Street, 38, of Moreno Valley, later died.

Witnesses told investigators that Street was assaulted in the 14000 block of Big Horn Avenue. They identified the suspect as 37-year-old Brandon Thigpen.

Thigpen was located in Moreno Valley and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of murder.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Cook at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Acevedo at 951-486-6700.