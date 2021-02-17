More strong winds expected Thursday in Los Angeles County

article

The strong winds buffeting the Southland will continue into Thursday, with a wind advisory in place from 10 tonight to 2 p.m. Thursday in the mountains and some valley areas.

Gusts will reach as high as 50 mph in the Los Angeles County and Ventura County mountains and the Santa Monica Mountain range, according to the National Weather Service.

In the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, north winds of 15 to 25 mph are predicted, with isolated gusts as high as 45 mph.

Some of the strongest winds are expected along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine.

The winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. The Weather Service also warned that tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

In inland Orange County, gusts could reach 45 mph overnight.

The winds are expected to die down later Thursday.