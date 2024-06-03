Monrovia shooting leads to homicide investigation near Santa Anita Wash

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting in Monrovia Monday.

Officers from the Monrovia Police Department responded to the 700 block of West Duarte Road after a man was shot and killed. The shooting was reported on Sunday at approximately 9:22 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release on the incident.

Video from the scene showed a second man being taken from the Santa Anita Wash where multiple agencies assisted in searching for a shooting suspect.

The injured man on the stretcher appeared to be suffering from a wound to the leg as he was being transported.

There was no additional information on a suspect or motive behind the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or you can provide information anonymously by dialing 800 222-8477.