Orphaned Monrovia bear cubs moved to San Diego wildlife center after mother euthanized

The Brief Two orphaned black bear cubs from Monrovia have been admitted to San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for long-term rehabilitation. The cubs’ mother was euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after DNA evidence linked her to two public safety incidents. Specialized "wild-only" protocols are being used by caretakers, including bear masks and scent masking, to prevent the cubs from habituating to humans.



Two young black bear brothers are beginning a long journey toward release at the Ramona Wildlife Center following the loss of their mother in Monrovia.

The San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife team is providing 24-hour care designed to keep the cubs wild and eventually return them to their natural habitat.

What we know:

The male cubs, estimated to be just two to three months old, arrived at the facility on March 15.

Their mother was euthanized by the CDFW after DNA testing confirmed her involvement in two separate public safety incidents within the last year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

To ensure the cubs do not associate humans with food or care, staff members utilize animal furs, scents, and bear masks during all interactions.

This intensive rehabilitation is funded entirely by private donations to the nonprofit organization.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photo courtesy San Diego Humane Society

What they're saying:

Autumn Welch, Wildlife Operations Manager at San Diego Humane Society, emphasized the high stakes of their work.

"We don’t want them to associate with humans in any way if they are going to have a chance to survive in their natural habitat."

Highlighting the importance of community prevention, Cort Klopping of the CDFW stated, "Securing crawl spaces, removing food attractants such as unsecured trash or pet food, and eliminating access to sheltered areas around homes are critical steps residents must take to reduce the likelihood of conflict behaviors."

What's next:

The cubs will remain under the care of Project Wildlife for several months as they grow and learn the skills necessary for survival.

The goal is a full release into the wild once they are old enough to navigate their environment independently.

In the meantime, wildlife officials are urging residents in bear-prone areas to secure attractants to prevent similar generational cycles of habituation.

What you can do:

Residents can help protect local bear populations by securing trash cans, feeding pets indoors, and blocking access to sheltered areas under decks or homes.

To support the specialized care of these cubs and thousands of other wild animals, you can visit sdhumane.org/wildlife to donate or learn more about coexisting with local fauna.