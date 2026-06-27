As the World Cup brings the world to Los Angeles, Miya Miya is serving up a taste of Jordan

With the FIFA World Cup now underway, Los Angeles has become a gathering place for fans from around the globe. While many are flocking to stadiums and fan festivals, others are discovering the city’s rich cultural diversity one meal at a time.

One stop that’s quickly become a must-visit is West LA's Miya Miya, where owner Chef Yaz is introducing visitors to authentic Jordanian shawarma while sharing a deeply personal story about family, tradition and culture.

Long before Miya Miya became one of Southern California’s hottest food destinations, Yaz was traveling to Jordan with his father, searching for the country’s best shawarma shops. Those trips sparked a lifelong passion for the dish and helped shape the vision for the restaurant.

After losing his father in 2022, Yaz returned to Jordan with a new purpose. He trained alongside master shawarma makers, learning traditional preparation techniques and sourcing authentic ingredients so he could recreate the flavors he remembered growing up.

"I wanted to bring a product that people out here had no idea existed," Yaz said.

SUGGESTED:

That commitment to authenticity extends to every detail. Miya Miya imports its specialty bread, spice blends and pomegranate molasses directly from Jordan while carefully selecting ingredients that match the quality and flavor found back home.

The restaurant’s growing popularity has been fueled almost entirely by social media.

Without spending money on advertising, Miya Miya has exploded on TikTok and Instagram, with viral videos introducing millions of viewers to the restaurant. Customers now travel from across California, throughout the United States and even overseas after seeing the restaurant online.

"We’ve paid zero dollars in marketing," Yaz said. "Word of mouth is so strong."

That online buzz has transformed Miya Miya into much more than a neighborhood restaurant. It has become a destination for food lovers, content creators and members of the Arab community looking for a taste of home.

Now, as Jordan competes in its first-ever FIFA World Cup, Yaz hopes the tournament will introduce even more people to his country’s culture.

With thousands of international visitors exploring Los Angeles between matches, he hopes Jordanian fans will walk through his doors and instantly recognize the flavors they’ve grown up with.

"What they should expect is what their favorite shawarma restaurant looks like in Jordan," Yaz said. "They’re going to feel like they’re home."

For visitors who have never experienced Jordanian cuisine, Yaz hopes Miya Miya offers something even greater than a memorable meal.

He wants every guest to leave with a better understanding of Jordanian hospitality, tradition and culture.

As the World Cup unites countries from every corner of the globe, Miya Miya is proving that one of the best ways to experience another culture isn’t just inside the stadium—it’s around the table, one shawarma wrap at a time.



