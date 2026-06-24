VIDEOS: Celebrations across Southern California after Mexico's FIFA World Cup group stage win

Celebrations break out in Santa Ana after Mexico beat Czechia in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SkyFOX was over downtown Santa Ana as a mini-street takeover mixed in with a massive crowd of El Tri fans partying in the streets.

The impromptu celebrations came as Mexico defeated Czechia to finish Group A play in the FIFA World Cup. El Tri finished the group stage with a perfect 3-0-0 record after wins over South Africa and South Korea before Wednesday's historic match.

Fans in Mexico also got to see legendary goalkeeper Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa take the pitch for what could be his last time as a player. Ochoa announced prior to the start of the tournament that he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mexico will play in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, June 30 as El Tri awaits the qualifying third-place finisher between groups C, E, F, H and I.