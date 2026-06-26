TSA urges travelers at LAX to plan ahead as World Cup matches continue

The Brief The TSA is advising travelers using LAX to arrive significantly early due to increased passenger volumes from ongoing World Cup matches. Officials recommend arriving at least three hours before international flights and two hours prior to domestic departures. Record checkpoint numbers are expected to continue as soccer fans travel to and from the region for the tournament games.



As international fans continue arriving in Los Angeles for FIFA World Cup matches, the Transportation Security Administration says it has spent months preparing for increased passenger traffic at Los Angeles International Airport.

The agency is also warning fans not to fly drones near airports or stadiums, saying violators could face federal penalties.

What we know:

Los Angeles remains one of the busiest gateways for international travelers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with additional fans expected to arrive as tournament matches continue in Los Angeles and across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Through the tournament’s first 44 matches, attendance has topped 2.85 million fans, with stadiums averaging near full capacity.

SUGGESTED: How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Friday, June 26

Travelers are being encouraged to allow extra time, especially on match days, and plan ahead for transportation to and from LAX.

What they're saying:

TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl said one of the agency's biggest concerns is unauthorized drones being flown near airports and stadiums, where temporary flight restrictions are in place.

"We’re leveraging a variety of tools and technologies to monitor and detect who’s behind the operation of the drone," said Stahl.

The Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones over World Cup matches and official fan events across the U.S. Drone flights are prohibited within a one-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above these gatherings. Operators who enter restricted airspace without authorization could face fines of up to $100,000, criminal charges and confiscation of their drone.

SUGGESTED: TSA says more than 300 drones have been seized near World Cup sites

Federal officials have reported seizing more than 300 unauthorized drones near World Cup venues since the tournament began. =

The agency has also gained attention during the tournament for another travel reminder.

A TSA social media post explaining that ranch dressing counts as a liquid under federal screening rules has generated millions of views after international visitors have been trying to take bottles of one of America’s most recognizable condiments home.

According to TSA, bottles of ranch dressing larger than 3.4 ounces must be packed in checked luggage rather than carried through a security checkpoint.

SUGGESTED: TSA sounds alarm after World Cup fans pack their bags with American staple