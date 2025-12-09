Death of Mitt Romney's sister-in-law ruled as a suicide

The Brief Carrie Romney's death has been ruled as a suicide. She was found dead at the bottom of a mall parking garage. Carrie Romney was married to Mitt Romney's brother, George Scott Romney.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

LOS ANGELES- The death of former Sen. Mitt Romney's sister-in-law, whose body was found at the bottom of a five-story parking garage in Los Angeles County, has been ruled a suicide.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday that Carrie Romney, 64, sustained "blunt traumatic injuries," and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The manner of death was deemed a suicide.

Romney was found dead on Oct. 10 around 9 p.m. at the Valencia Town Center mall in Santa Clarita.

Dig deeper:

Mitt Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts and a U.S. senator from Utah, was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012 but lost to Democrat Barack Obama.

Carrie Romney was married to Romney's brother, George Scott Romney. According to court records, George Scott Romney filed for divorce in June.

Following his sister's death, Mitt Romney issued a statement saying, "Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."