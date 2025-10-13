Mitt Romney's sister-in-law found dead near shopping center in Santa Clarita area

article

Former Utah Senator Mitt Romney's relative was found dead near a shopping center in Southern California.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 24500 block of Town Center Drive. Upon arrival, a 64-year-old woman was found dead in the area.

Public records ultimately showed that the woman found dead was identified as Carrie Elizabeth Romney, the sister in law of the former presidential candidate.

What we don't know:

The cause of Elizabeth Romney's death remains under investigation.

Officials did not say if her death was or was not suspicious.