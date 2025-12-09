Bail bondsman targeted after viral video falsely claimed he was an ICE agent

The Brief A bail bondsman is speaking out after people accused him of being an ICE agent. The videos have gone viral, resulting in Chad Conley being harassed.



A series of videos circulating on social media accused a bail bondsman of being an ICE agent.

Activists accused Chad Conley of being an ICE agent who arrested a man in Anaheim and then stole his truck.

The problem is, the claims weren’t true. But Conley says he’s still being targeted by people who saw the viral videos and never heard the real story.

What they're saying:

"I tried quickly to explain to them, right off the bat, we're not ICE we don't hide. You see our tattoos. You see my face. I don't wear a mask. You can see our license plates. We're not exempt," Conley explained to FOX 11.

Chad is a bail bondsman in Pomona. On December 2, a man who owns a truck was arrested. Hours later, Conley said he drove away in that truck because it was being held as collateral. Authorities confirmed it had nothing to do with an ICE apprehension.

"He skipped on bail, but they didn't want to hear it. They see it, they're angry, and that's it. They think who has that power."

People followed Conley to his gym and demanded he return the truck. He told FOX 11 he hopes the harassment will stop, and urges people not to believe everything they see on social media.

"It's because they assume things. And there are some people that want to make big hits on the internet, so they'll put anything out there, and right now is really when we need the truth. I mean, the truth couldn't be so much more opposite, because I actually help immigrants."