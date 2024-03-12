Man accused of carrying chainsaw hides under laundry basket in standoff with LAPD in Mission Hills

Are you or someone you know experiencing a mental health crisis? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a 24/7 help line for mental health resources at 800-854-7771. A suicide and crisis lifeline also has a Hotline available by calling or texting 9-8-8.

A police standoff is underway involving a man suspected of carrying a chainsaw in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

SkyFOX was over a Subway sandwich shop in Mission Hills on Tuesday as the man tries to hide from the Los Angeles Police Department inside the bed of a pickup truck. At one point during the standoff, the man put a pink laundry basket over his head.

Over the course of the standoff, the man was seen peeking through the laundry basket holes as police wait for him to surrender.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, no injuries have been reported in connection to the alleged chainsaw-carrying man. LAPD was initially worried he'd burn down his own pickup truck.