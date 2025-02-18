Mindy Kaling's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled

article

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Tuesday honoring Mindy Kaling for a television career that has included being a cast member, writer and producer for "The Office" and the creator and star of "The Mindy Project."

B.J. Novak, a fellow writer, producer and cast member on "The Office," was among those joining Kaling in speaking at the ceremony at 6533 Hollywood Blvd., two blocks west of Cahuenga Boulevard.

"I'm so happy, I love recognition," Kaling joked as she accepted the honor.

"I'm Hindu and we practice cremation, which is a beautiful tradition that my ancestors have done for thousands of years," she said. "And so will I. But also I'm obsessed with legacy. So sometimes I get disappointed that I won't have a grave. But this, this is so much better than a grave.

"I am so grateful to the fans of my work and to the audience who got me here, who believed in me enough to think that I actually was a star, who watched my shows, even if their boyfriends said, `That looks lame.' ... I'm grateful to anyone who could just watch me in a movie or pick up my book of essays and wonder what's on my mind."

The ceremony came nine days before the premiere of "Running Point" on Netflix, which Kaling co-created and for which she is among the executive producers. "Running Point" is billed by Netflix as "a bold twist on the underdog comedy" and stars Kate Hudson as the newly appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, after a scandal forces her brother to resign.

The star is the 2,800th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Steve Nissen, Nithya Raman, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak, Sarah Zurell at the ceremony honoring Mindy Kaling with a Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 18, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Kaling graduated from Dartmouth in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in playwriting. She portrayed Ben Affleck in the off-Broadway play "Matt & Ben," which she co-wrote with her best friend from college, Brenda Withers, who played Matt Damon.

Kaling was hired as a writer and performer for the NBC comedy "The Office" in 2004 when she was 24. During her eight seasons with "The Office," Kaling wrote 23 episodes, far more than any other writer.

In 2010, Kaling became the first woman of color to receive an outstanding writing for a comedy series Emmy nomination. She was also among the show's producers who received five outstanding comedy series Emmy nominations.

Kaling starred as obstetrician/gynecologist Mindy Lahiri, a role inspired by her late mother, an obstetrician/gynecologist, in the romantic comedy "The Mindy Project," which she created, and for which she was also an executive producer. It ran on Fox from 2012-15 and on Netflix from 2015-17. Kaling wrote 24 of the 117 episodes.

She co-created the comedy-drama "Never Have I Ever," which she said was based "in the spirit of my childhood" and streamed on Netflix from 2020 to 2023. She was also a co-creator of the comedy "The Sex Lives of College Girls," which completed it third season on HBO Max last month.