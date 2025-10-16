Brewers ban both fans, issue statement after 'call ICE' video goes viral

The Brief A video went viral after an incident of trash talk went too far during Game 2 of the NLCS. The Milwaukee Brewers have since issued a statement. Upon Milwaukee PD's investigation, both parties are not allowed back at the ball park.



The Milwaukee Brewers have issued a statement after video taken during Game 2 of National League Championship Series went viral, showing an incident of trash talk going too far.

The backstory:

Brewers fans erupted with cheers at Milwaukee's American Family Field after they got the first run during Game 2 of the NLCS.

However, when the Dodgers responded by making two runs in the second inning, the atmosphere began to change and some took their frustrations out on Dodger fans by taunting them.

One of those fans was Ricardo Fosado who couldn't help but share his excitement in the moment. No stranger to trash talk, in the viral video, he's heard saying, "Why's everybody quiet? What is this?"

The video then pans to a woman decked out in blue and gold with her arms folded, who replied by saying, "Let's call ICE."

Fosado took the shocking jab in stride and proceeded to inform the woman he was not only a U.S. citizen, but he is also a military veteran who served in two wars. "ICE cannot do anything to me," he told her.

In an interview with FOX 11's Susan Hirasuna, he said the woman "let out her true colors."

Social media detectives were quick to identify the woman who found herself out of a job.

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee Brewers issued a statement Thursday ahead of Game 3 at Dodger Stadium. The statement said the woman was ejected and they condemned the offensive remarks. However, upon their investigation, both individuals are now banned from the ballpark. Read their statement below:

"The Brewers expect all persons attending games to be respectful of each other, and we do not condone in any way offensive statements fans make to each other about race, gender, or national origin. Our priority is to ensure that all in attendance have a safe and enjoyable experience at the ballpark.

In this instance, the Milwaukee Police Department dealt with the individual who was ejected for actions apart from the events depicted in this video, including disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Separately, video shows that the other individual involved in the argument became physical in the course of her interactions with the person who was ejected. For these reasons and in accordance with our Guest Code of Conduct specific to ejections and physical confrontations, both fans are being notified that they are not allowed to return to the ballpark for future events."