Woman fired after ‘call ICE’ comment toward Dodgers fan at Brewers game

The Brief A woman was fired from her job after a now viral video shows her saying "call ICE" about a Dodgers fan. Ricardo Fosado captured the incident between him and the woman on his phone. He and his friend were eventually ejected from the stadium as the heated trash talking continued.



There's nothing new about trash talking between fans at a baseball game, but a Brewers fan found out the hard way what happens when her trash talk crosses the line into something more.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday night, Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado had two tickets to the Dodgers Brewers game in Milwaukee. When the home team got the first two runs, Fosado endured some taunts, but when the Dodgers started to score… that's when the audience's attitude started to change.

"Why's everybody quiet? What is this," Fosado could be heard saying in a now viral video. That comment apparently didn't sit well with one woman, who then said, "Let's call ICE."

Fosado responded by saying, "Call ICE, call ICE. I'm a US citizen. War veteran baby girl. Two wars. ICE can not do anything to me.

"I think she just let out her true colors, you know, let herself let it out of baseball and took it out of the cheering into some more personal level," Fosado told FOX 11.

Once the video went viral and the social media world ID'd her, it took less than 24 hours for her comments to get her fired.

Her employer, ManPowerGroup, posted a comment saying, "As soon as we became aware of this video the individual was placed on immediate leave and we began an investigation. As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability."

FOX 11 also learned that she resigned as a board member of the Wisconsin branch of the Make a Wish Foundation.

The Dodgers may have won, but Fosado missed the last three innings. The woman complained when Fosado said "call ICE", and then apparently took a swipe at him.

Fosado and his friend were then ejected from the stadium.

"He asked, why am I getting kicked out. What did my friend do. Why are we getting escorted out, and the only reason they gave anybody is because we're Dodger fans," Fosado said.

For the record, the woman also threw an insult about his drink of choice, saying real men drink beer, then called him the P word. Some would argue that that's closer to traditional trash talk and that comment might not have gotten her fired.