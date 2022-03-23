Mike Feuer releases tax returns, fulfilling debate promise

A day after challenging real estate developer and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso to release his tax returns, City Attorney Mike Feuer, who is also running for mayor, released his own personal income tax returns from the last five years.

According to Feuer's 2021 tax return, which he filed with his wife Gail, the couple's adjusted gross income was $394,061, and $346,677 was taxable. The couple paid $91,076 in taxes and requested a $15,558 refund.

According to his 2020 tax return, the couple's adjusted gross income was $413,903, and $367,295 was taxable. The couple paid $106,019 in taxes and requested a $23,694 refund.

According to his 2019 tax return, the couple's adjusted gross income was $392,551, and $342,819 was taxable. The couple paid $108,083 in taxes and requested a $32,590 refund.

According to his 2018 tax return, the couple's adjusted gross income was $415,854 and $372,817 was taxable. The couple paid $94,916 in taxes and requested a $9,924 refund.

According to his 2017 tax return, the couple's adjusted gross income was $382,962 and $290,723 was taxable. The couple paid $91,930 in taxes and requested a $4,540 refund.

During Tuesday night's debate, which featured the five main candidates for mayor of Los Angeles, Feuer alleged that Caruso has a $100 million yacht registered in the Cayman Islands to avoid paying taxes and asked if he planned on releasing his tax returns.

Caruso responded that he would "release everything that I pay in taxes," including on the yacht, once all the other candidates on stage decide to release their tax returns. Along with Feuer and Caruso, the debate included Rep. Karen Bass and City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León.

"Last night, Mr. Caruso made it sound like he would reveal his tax returns, but what he really said was much less: that at some point he would merely reveal what he claims he's paid in taxes," Feuer said in a statement Wednesday. "That's not good enough for the voters of Los Angeles. Today I'm providing my last five years of tax returns and again challenging Mr. Caruso to do the same."

Buscaino and Bass both said they would release their taxes, according to the Los Angeles Times, which reported that de León first refused, then said "If we're all going to do it, we'll do it."

