Micro-apartments coming to Long Beach

How far would you go for cheaper rent?

If you're willing to downsize, this may be some good news for you.

A pilot program in Long Beach is bringing more than 300 micro-apartments to the city. The little dwellings will feature private bedrooms, but common areas like a kitchen and living space will be shared with other renters. Some amenities include fitness centers, bicycle parking, rooftop decks, and in-unit washers and dryers.

The new program allows units as small as 220-square-feet to be built in Midtown and Downtown Long Beach.

Derek Burnham, a former Long Beach city planner who is now a consultant and a partner in a development firm, told the Long Beach Post the projects include apartments ranging from around 350 to 500-square-feet.

Details on how much a micro-unit would cost were not immediately available.



