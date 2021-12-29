Metro offering discounted fare program for low-income riders

Ahead of bus fare collection resuming on Jan. 10, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Wednesday it is holding a series of pop-up events across the county to enroll low-income transit riders into its discounted fare program.

Pop-up enrollment events will be held at:

-- North Hollywood Station's mezzanine level, at 5931 Lankershim Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 4;

-- Seventh St./Metro Center, at 660 S. Figueroa St. in downtown L.A., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 6;

-- and Norwalk Station, at 12901 Hoxie Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Metro will also have LIFE (Low-Income Fare Is Easy) program enrollment events on and after Jan. 10, when fares are scheduled to resume on buses. Those events will be at:

-- Union Station East Portal, at 811 N. Vignes St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 10;

-- Azusa Station, at 801 N. Alameda Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12;

-- Van Nuys Station, at 6060 Van Nuys Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19;

-- Downtown Santa Monica Station, at 402 Colorado Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 22;

-- and at Pacific Street and San Pedro Street in San Pedro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 26.

People can also apply for the LIFE program online.

The program offers discounted transit passes, including $6.50 for a 7- Day pass -- a $13 savings -- and $26 for a 30-day pass -- a $50 savings. Newly enrolled riders also get 90 days of free rides.

Metro officials say the LIFE application process has been streamlined and that forms take only a few minutes to complete with basic information on applicants and other household members.

Applicants can take photos of IDs with their phone, upload the images and email the information to Metro. Income can be self-certified if proof is unavailable.

Riders who live in the Antelope Valley, Central Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, South Bay or Westside cities can email their applications to lifeinfo@famecorporations.org.

Riders who live in the Gateway cities or San Gabriel Valley can email their applications to lifeinfo@iilosangeles.org.

Residents can also drop off applications to any Metro Customer Care Center in Los Angeles County.

To obtain more information about all of Metro's available discounted fare programs, go to metro.net/fares.

