12-year-old boy on scooter struck by bus in North Hollywood

A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life in the hospital after being struck by a Metro bus while riding his scooter on Monday night, authorities said.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue in North Hollywood after 10 p.m. Monday.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department continue to review the bus surveillance recording to figure out how the accident occurred.

SUGGESTED: Driver wanted for intentionally hitting 3 cyclists, killing 1 in Huntington Beach

The name of the victim has not been released and no further information was immediately available.