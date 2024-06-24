5 injured after crash involving Metro bus near Compton

Five people were injured, four critically, during a crash involving a Metro bus near Compton.

The accident happened Monday around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. in West Rancho Dominguez.

Images from SkyFOX show at least one other vehicle involved in the crash. The silver sedan sustained major damage to its front driver's side. The Metro bus appears to be damaged in the front as well.

According to Metro, the vehicle collided with an eastbound Metro Line 127.

"The Metro bus operator was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no reported passenger injuries on the bus. Three people from the vehicle were also transported to local hospitals. Metro extends its heartfelt sympathies to those injured in this accident," Metro said in a statement.

It's unclear how the sedan collided with the bus. According to the LA County Fire Department, at least five people were taken to a local hospital. Four of them sustained critical injuries.

All lanes at the intersection were closed as officials investigated. The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.