Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Sylmar

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Sylmar early Monday.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Arroyo Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver originally told officers that he hit the victim, an apparent homeless man in his 60s, who was crossing the street, but not in a crosswalk. The victim was carrying some of his personal belongings and a pillow, according to authorities.

The driver told police he immediately made a U-turn and called 911. However, an investigation revealed the driver actually left the scene for over 30 minutes and went to work. Police said the driver called his family and his wife convinced him to return to the scene, where he was arrested.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for felony hit-and-run charges. It's unknown what may have prompted the crash.

The victim's identity has not been released. Police believe he was on his way to a nearby homeless encampment when he was struck and killed.

No other information was immediately available.