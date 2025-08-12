Southern California police officer arrested, accused of sexual assault

article

The Brief A Menifee Police officer was arrested after allegations of sexual assault. Juan Pesina was booked on four felony charges, including rape. Pesina is on administrative leave while the department investigates the charges.



A police officer in Riverside County was arrested on Tuesday, after his department received a complaint alleging he sexually assaulted someone.

What we know:

Juan Pesina, an officer with the Menifee Police Department, was booked Tuesday on four felony sex crime charges, including rape, according to county arrest records.

The Menifee Police Department started their investigation in July, after they received the report. The report didn't name the officer. Investigations by the MPD and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office concluded that Pesina was connected to the allegations.

The department put Pesina on administrative leave as they continue to investigate the allegations.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about this case should contact the sheriff's department at 951-955-1701.

What's next:

Pesina is due in court on Thursday.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673