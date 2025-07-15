Man shot and killed during road rage incident in Menifee

article

A man was shot and killed in what police said was a road rage incident in Menifee Monday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Scott and Haun roads in Menifee, according to the police department.

When officers got there, they said they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot. Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

According to investigators, the interaction started several miles away, on Bundy Canyon Road in Murrieta, near the 15 Freeway. When the two drivers got to Menifee, that's when police say Ryan Dabe allegedly shot at the other driver.

Police said Dabe pulled over near the scene of the shooting, where officers arrested him.

What we don't know:

The other driver who was killed has not been identified. Menifee police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should contact the Menifee Police Department.