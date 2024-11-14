Menendez Brothers: Key witnesses for resentencing hearing revealed

The Brief Erik and Lyle Menendez's resentencing hearing will take place Dec. 11. In October, current Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said he recommends the brothers be resentenced. The brothers were convicted for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.



We're learning new details ahead of the Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing set to take place Dec. 11.

TMZ reports that Mark Geragos, Erik and Lyle's attorney, will call 6 key witnesses to the stand at their hearing.

All six are employees of the California Department of Corrections, including two correctional officers, one education officer, a prison guard, a correctional lieutenant and another employee, the outlet reported.

The star witnesses have all interacted with the brothers over the course of their 30+ years in prison, and are reportedly set to testify that the pair has "changed significantly" since they were sentenced to life in prison for the murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1996.

Also, Geragos included a letter in supporting evidence of the brothers' release from prison, according to TMZ. That letter was penned by family members of Jose and Kitty.

Geragos is also hoping to change their convictions from murder to manslaughter.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County's incoming district attorney, Nathan Hochman, spoke about how he would be handling the brothers' case once he is sworn in on Dec. 2.

"I've got to actually look at the thousands of pages of confidential prison files that I don't have access to read, thousands of pages of transcripts from months-long trials," he said. "I've got to speak to the prosecutors, law enforcement, the defense victim, family members. And only then will I be in a position to determine if the current resentencing request is just that," he said.

According to Hochman, the only realistic way the brothers would be released before Thanksgiving is if Gov. Gavin Newsom grants them clemency.

In October, current Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said he recommends the brothers be resentenced.



This came after an investigation spurred by new evidence presented to the DA's office—recently revealed allegations that their father also molested Roy Rossello, a former member of the boy band Menudo, in the 1980s, and a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin, Andy Cano, which surfaced in 2015, years after Cano's death.

The Menendez brothers have appealed their convictions multiple times over the years without success.

Their attorneys argue that because of society’s changing views on sexual abuse, that the brothers may not have been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole today.

Interest in the case has recently been renewed by the release of Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," and an upcoming documentary, in which the brothers will tell their side of the story.