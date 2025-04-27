Menendez brothers file motion to disqualify LA DA Hochman

The Brief The Menendez brothers filed a motion to disqualify LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman from their resentencing hearing. The resentencing hearing was halted on April 17 due to a risk assessment report not intended for that proceeding. A motions hearing is set for May 9 after previous delays.



The Menendez brothers on Friday filed a motion to disqualify Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, claiming he's biased against them.

The backstory:

Erik and Lyle Menendez are serving life sentences without parole for the murder of their parents, Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, in 1989.

The re-sentencing hearing aims to reconsider their sentences, with the brothers claiming the killings were a result of years of abuse.

Prosecutors maintain the murders were premeditated and oppose their release.

At the April 17 hearing, the judge rejected a bid by the District Attorney's Office to withdraw an earlier motion by prior District Attorney George Gascón supporting resentencing for the two. Hochman opposes the brothers' release from prison.

The other side:

Hochman's office has not yet commented on the motion.

What's next:

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic scheduled a May 9 motions hearing, when attorneys will discuss the admissibility of a state parole board risk-assessment report.

The motion to recuse Hochman from the case will also be discussed during this hearing.

The Source: Information for this story is from previous FOX 11 reports.



