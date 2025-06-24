Men detained by ICE in Pasadena were heading to Altadena to rebuild fire zone, mayor says

Multiple people who were detained at a bus stop in Pasadena were reportedly on their way to Altadena to help with recovery efforts from the Eaton Fire, Mayor Victor Gordo said.

What we know:

Video shared online shows ICE agents detaining six people at a bus stop in front of Winchell's Donut House on Orange Grove Boulevard on Wednesday, June 18. Neighbors say it's a well-known gathering spot for workers who grab their coffee before starting the day.

While speaking with FOX 11, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said the men had just grabbed their breakfast and were waiting for the bus to take them to Altadena—where they were helping rebuild the very community devastated by the Eaton Fire earlier this year.

"These fear tactics and very volatile situations are simply not acceptable in any neighborhood. Remember that the agent that pulled a gun, chasing a resident for taking a picture was pointing that gun not just at the resident but towards a very crowded parking lot, with people on the sidewalk. And behind that parking lot is a grocery store, this is two blocks from my home," Mayor Gordo said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Local perspective:

Community members in Pasadena are speaking out and standing against federal immigration enforcement.

The City Council officially voted Monday night to condemn the recent raids.

At least 14 people were taken into custody over the past week at various locations. In another incident, individuals were reportedly detained while getting tamales before work.

Rep. Judy Chu, who represents Pasadena, said there have been "multiple alarming ICE operations" in her congressional district. She attempted to tour the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles last week but was denied entry.