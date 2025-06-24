Pasadena condemns ICE raids amid community outrage

Pasadena is taking a stand against recent federal immigration enforcement actions, with city officials condemning ICE raids that have led to multiple detentions. The community is rallying in support of immigrant neighbors, while city leaders seek clarity from federal authorities.

What we know:

Pasadena City Council has officially condemned recent federal immigration enforcement actions in the city. At least 14 people were taken into custody over the past week, sparking community outrage. The detentions occurred at locations such as a bus stop on Orange Grove Boulevard and Los Robles Avenue, and Villa Park, where individuals were reportedly detained while getting tamales before work.

Timeline:

Last Wednesday, federal agents were seen detaining at least two people at a bus stop, as captured in cell phone video from Winchell's donut shop. A few days later, on Saturday morning, four more individuals were detained at Villa Park, leading to hundreds of peaceful protesters gathering in opposition to the ongoing raids.

What they're saying:

Pasadena residents have expressed mixed feelings about the city's actions. One resident praised the city's efforts and mentioned an underground network keeping watch for ICE activities. Another resident emphasized the importance of protecting laws while supporting those who are legally pursuing residency.

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo highlighted the city's lack of information regarding the timing and locations of these immigration raids. Despite reaching out to federal officials for details on ICE operations, the city has not received a response.

What's next:

The city aims to reassure the community by standing with immigrant neighbors and sending a clear message to federal agents. Pasadena officials continue to seek communication with federal authorities to better understand and address the situation.

The other side:

FOX 11 has reached out to ICE for comment and has not heard back.