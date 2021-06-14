Memorial service to be held at Forum for LA County firefighter killed by colleague

An invitation-only memorial service will be held at the Forum Thursday for Los Angeles County Firefighter Tory Carlon, who was shot and killed by a colleague.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby, county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, other invited dignitaries and Carlon's family are set to attend the 10 a.m. service which will be streamed at the department's Facebook page.

Carlon, 44, was shot multiple times at Fire Station 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway on June 1 by off-duty firefighter Jonathan Patrick Tatone, 45. A 54-year-old fire captain was also injured in the shooting.

Carlon was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire captain was taken to a hospital and treated for his wounds.

After the shooting, Tatone drove to his home in Acton about 10 miles from the station and appeared to set fire to the structure. He was later found dead in the home's backyard of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Los Angeles Times, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that there was an ongoing dispute between Carlon and Tatone.

The sources told The Times the dispute was apparently over the way the station was run and maintained, and the pair had argued in the past about various issues.

Carlon is survived by his wife Heidi and their three daughters.

