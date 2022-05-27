Memorial Day weekend: Pre-pandemic levels of travel expected

Where are you headed for the long holiday weekend?

Over 3 million SoCal residents are expected to travel this weekend, and TSA is expecting a record number of passengers.

FOX 11's Mario Ramirez is live at Ontario Airport where travelers are making their way for the Memorial Day weekend.

At Ontario Airport, you can expect fewer people and shorter TSA lines. Airport officials said travel is expected to be 20% higher than last year's Memorial Day weekend.

Meanwhile, at LAX, they are preparing for the largest amount of passengers since the start of the pandemic.

Here are some quick tips from airport officials for smoother holiday travel:

- Pre-book parking if you need it

- Check-in online

- Pack smart

Safe travels!