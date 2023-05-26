Memorial Day weekend max enforcement begins Friday across California

Law enforcement personnel in Los Angeles County and statewide will be out in force over the Memorial Day weekend starting Friday evening, on the lookout for people driving while impaired or otherwise violating traffic laws.

The California Highway Patrol's "maximum enforcement period," will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday, said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. During this period, all available uniformed officers will be assigned to patrol duties.

"Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to kick off the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip," Duryee said in a statement.

Forty-five people were killed in crashes statewide during last year's Memorial Day weekend, nearly a 30% increase from the same period in 2021, Duryee said.

"This holiday, motorists can expect to see additional CHP officers patrolling California's roadways," Duryee said. "Our primary focus will be to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action."

In Los Angeles County, various increased patrol efforts are also planned by local law enforcement organizations, including at least one DUI checkpoint.

"In addition to assisting motorists and looking for traffic violations that often lead to serious injury or death, such as failure to wear a seat belt, speed and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people who are suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol," Duryee said.

CHP officers made nearly 900 DUI arrests statewide during the Memorial Day MEP in 2022, Duryee said.

"Keep yourself and others who are on the road safe by designating a sober driver or using a ride-share service," Duryee said. "If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately. Your phone call may save someone's life."

Duryee said callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location and direction of travel.