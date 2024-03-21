Megan Fox admits to having plastic surgery

After years of speculation about having cosmetic surgery, "Transformers" actress Megan Fox owned up to the work she had done on an episode of the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast that was released Wednesday.

"I had my nose done when I was in my early 20s. I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them re-done after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don’t know where they went, but they went. Then I had to have them re-done very recently," she said.

The 37-year-old also confessed to having laser, Botox and filler.

While she opened up about her cosmetic surgery, she added there’s one other procedure she’s had done, but she’s not willing to share.

However, she also shared the work she hadn’t done.

Megan Fox pictured in 2004 (L) and in 2024 (R). (Getty Images)

"I'll never have any fat done. I'm a very lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face, so I'll only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to, I've never had any liposuction, or body contouring or anything like that."

The actress also noted the "music playlist" for the doctors is important, and there can't be any songs that might remind the surgeons of an ex-girlfriend or ex-wife.

"You need to be in a good headspace," Fox explained. "If you have a fight with your wife, do not come in for surgery. I go through all of these protocols."

Fox shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, and is currently engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress said she is very careful before considering plastic surgery because she has a fear of being under anesthesia and added it’s something that nobody should jump into lightly.

FOX News contributed to this report.