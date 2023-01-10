Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in LA County

As the nation awaits the winner of Mega Million's $1.1 billion jackpot, someone who bought a ticket in Los Angeles County came very, very close to winning the top prize.

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, a ticket with five of the six winning numbers was sold at Park's Liquor on 7th Avenue in Los Angeles' Hacienda Heights. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.

Tuesday's late-night development comes as Mega Millions announced the winning numbers for the $1.1 billion jackpot. As of 10 p.m., no winners were announced for the top prize.

Below were Tuesday's winning numbers:

7, 13, 14, 15 ,18 and gold Mega Ball 9.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot