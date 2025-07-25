Measles outbreak: Case confirmed in traveler at LAX

The Brief A traveler infectious with measles passed through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on July 5 and visited the Hilton Los Angeles Airport from July 5-7. Public health officials confirm potential exposure risks for individuals who were at these locations during the specified times. Those who may have been exposed should check vaccination status and monitor for symptoms.



Public health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a traveler who was infectious while passing through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and staying at a nearby hotel earlier this month.

What we know:

A traveler with a confirmed measles case visited LAX on July 5, 2025, and the Hilton Los Angeles Airport at 5711 W. Century Boulevard between 7:30 p.m. on July 5 and 1 p.m. on July 7, 2025, according to the LA County Department of Public Health.

People who were at these locations during these times may be at risk of developing measles within seven to 21 days from exposure, health officials warned.

Those who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days after exposure are no longer at risk.

What they're saying:

Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, stated, "Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can linger in the air and on surfaces, making it easy to spread, particularly among people who are not already protected from it. A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine."

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces.

The virus can remain active for hours, and an infected person can spread it up to four days before a rash appears and four days after.

Common symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, fatigue, and a red rash that typically starts on the head and spreads to the body.

There is no cure or treatment for measles.

What you can do:

Public Health urges all residents to:

Review immunization and medical records to confirm protection against measles, especially before travel.

If not immune, talk to a healthcare provider about receiving the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) immunization.

Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system, or are unimmunized and believe you've been exposed.

If symptoms develop, stay home, avoid school, work, and large gatherings, and call a healthcare provider immediately before visiting a facility.

The MMR and MMRV vaccines are highly effective (two doses are 97% effective against measles) and are covered by most health insurances.

Uninsured or underinsured individuals can access free or low-cost vaccines through clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Vaccines for Adults (VFA) programs.

For a list of clinics, call 2-1-1 or visit ph.lacounty.gov/ip/clinics.htm.

By the numbers:

As of July 22, a total of 1,319 measles cases have been reported in the United States this year.

Most of these cases are linked to ongoing measles outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

The majority of reported cases are among unvaccinated individuals or those with unknown vaccination status. Twelve percent of these cases required hospitalization, and three have tragically resulted in death.

The last case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident was reported in June 2025.