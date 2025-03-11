Measles case confirmed in Los Angeles at LAX - first case of 2025

The Brief Health officials have confirmed the first case of measles in LA County this year. The infected person came to the area through LAX, via a China Airways flight. Anyone who was in the same area as the infected person at the same time is at risk for exposure, officials said.



Health officials have confirmed the first case of measles in Los Angeles County this year.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the infected person came to Los Angeles through a local airport.

LA confirms measles case

What we know:

According to Public Health officials, a person infected with measles came to the U.S. through Los Angeles International Airport. The person was on China Airlines flight CAL8/CI8, which arrived in LA on March 5.

What they're saying:

"With measles outbreaks happening both in the United States and internationally, this recent case in our county highlights how important it is for anyone who has not been immunized to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine," said Dr. Muntu Davis, LA County Health Officer. "Measles spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, and a person infected with measles can pass it on to others before they feel sick or have symptoms. Young children and those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for life-threatening complications from infection."

Who is at risk?

Why you should care:

LA Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control will notify other passengers on that China Airways flight who may have been infected, but the person with measles traveled around LA County in the days after the flight, officials said.

Anyone who was in the following areas at the following times may also have been exposed:

LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal on Wednesday, March 5, between 7 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

Cloud 9 Nail Salon in North Hollywood on Friday, March 7, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Superior Grocery Store on Valley Boulevard in El Monte on Monday, March 10, between 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

What you can do:

Anyone who was at those places at those times should do a few things, officials said.

First, check your vaccination records. If you haven't gotten the measles vaccine, and you haven't had the disease before, you should contact your doctor. You should also call your doctor if you're pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

Check yourself for common measles symptoms, and if you start to develop symptoms, stay at home, officials warn. Before you go to your doctor's office or a hospital, you should call them to make them aware you might have measles, officials said.

Measles symptoms

Measles can spread through the air, through things like breathing, talking or sneezing, and can stay on surfaces for hours, health officials say. Common measles symptoms include a fever, typically higher than 101 degrees Farenheit, coughing, runny nose, red and watery eyes and a rash, which officials say develops three to five days after the other symptoms.

In general, LA County Public Health says measles is at risk of developing between 7 and 21 days after exposure. After 21 days without symptoms, according to officials, you're no longer at risk.

Measles cases in California

By the numbers:

While this case is the first confirmed case in Los Angeles County this year, there have already been several measles cases reported across California in 2025.

According to the California Department of Public Health, there were three cases reported in February 2025, and two others so far this March.

For context, there were 15 cases across the state in 2024. The state has averaged just under five cases a year for the last five years.