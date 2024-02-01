Person infected with measles traveled through LAX and this Northridge restaurant

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of the measles in a resident who recently traveled through LAX while infectious.

According to the health department, the person traveled through Los Angeles International airport on January 25, 2024. They arrived on Turkish Airlines 009 flight at Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal B, Gate 157.

Those who were at Terminal B from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles due to exposure from this person, the health department warned.

Passengers assigned to specific seats that may been exposed will be notified by health officials and the CDC.

The county health department also said the infected person visited a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Northridge. People at the Devonshire location on January 25 between 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. may be at risk of developing measles.

It is unknown if the infected person visited other locations.

The health department noted that people who have not had measles in the past and have not been vaccinated are at risk of contracting measles if they have been exposed. People can develop measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed. People who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk.

"Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease," said Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis.

He said measles is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it. Measles spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for several hours. The infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

For more information visit Ph.lacounty.gov.