Welcome to WcDonald's: McDonald's flips its 'M' for manga fans

McDonald’s is giving anime and manga fans the chance to visit fictional chain WcDonald’s with a campaign kicking off Feb. 26 in more than 30 markets around the world.

That's when more than 30 McDonald's restaurants across the U.S. are transforming as part of the "WcDonald's" universe.

That includes right here in Los Angeles, where you'll get to participate in the WcDonald's Immersive Dining Experience.

From March 9 to 10, guests will be transported into the WcDonald's universe and immersed in an exciting fusion of entertainment and food. You can reserve a free spot at the immersive experience on OpenTable starting Feb. 28.

Participating McDonald’s locations will sell 10-piece WcNuggets accompanied by a limited-edition savory chili sauce.

Some of the other themed-items include manga-inspired packaging featuring original art by Japanese illustrator Acky Bright, and the first-ever WcDonald's anime series. Produced by Japanese animation studio Pierrot, the shorts and corresponding manga from Bright will be released weekly on Mondays, Feb. 26 through March 18, on WcDonalds.com, with each film based on a different subgenre of anime.

