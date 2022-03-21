Surprise! McDonald's brings back fan-favorite Szechuan sauce

It's back!

McDonald's announced Monday the return of its fan-favorite Szechuan Sauce - but for a limited time only.

Starting March 31, Szechuan Sauce will be available at participating McDonald's restaurant locations. Here's the catch - you can only get it via the McDonald's app.

Szechuan Sauce was first introduced back in 1998 and has only returned three other times in the past 24 years, according to McDonald's.

The sweet and savory sauce has hints of soy, garlic, ginger, and mild vinegar.

You can get a free Szechwan Sauce with any nuggets order or you can buy up to five à la carte sauce packets.

Here's something fun - the golden foil packets come in five different signs - and if you get all 5, it will spell Szechuan. Or, you may just end up with "ec" or "sz" - either way, enjoy it while you can!

