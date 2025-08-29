McDonald's drops new special edition sauce, menu items

The Brief McDonald's is launching a limited-edition Gold Sauce on September 3, available while supplies last. The new sauce can be added to four different chicken menu items, including a new snack wrap. The sauce launch coincides with the return of the McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin & Crème Pie on August 29.



A new special edition Gold Sauce is coming to McDonald's for a limited time only.

What we know:

The new Gold Sauce will be available starting Sept. 3 and will be offered for a limited time while supplies last.

McDonald's describes the sauce as "a blend of vinegary North Carolina barbecue sauce with notes of honey, smoke, and mustard."

Guests will be able to order the sauce on the side or as a topping for four chicken items:

Special Edition Gold Snack Wrap: This item includes Gold Sauce drizzled on top of McCrispy Strips, shredded cheese, and lettuce. It is priced at $2.99.

Bacon Special Edition Gold McCrispy Sandwich: This sandwich features a crispy chicken filet topped with Gold Sauce, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, and crinkle-cut pickles, all served on a toasted potato roll.

Bacon Special Edition Gold Deluxe McCrispy Sandwich: This deluxe version includes the Gold Sauce, bacon, shredded lettuce, and Roma tomatoes on a crispy chicken filet and a toasted potato roll.

McCrispy Strips: The Gold Sauce will also be available on the side with an order of McCrispy Strips.

The backstory:

The release of the Gold Sauce follows several other new sauce launches by McDonald's in recent years.

In 2023, the chain introduced its Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce.

Earlier this year, it debuted Nether Flame Sauce as part of its popular Minecraft Movie Meals and created a new barbecue sauce for the Angel Reese Special Meal.

What's next:

In addition to the new sauce, McDonald's is kicking off the fall season by bringing back its popular McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin & Crème Pie, both available starting Aug. 29.

The latte features espresso with hints of pumpkin and cinnamon, while the pie has a signature turnover-style crust filled with pumpkin pie on one side and a creamy filling on the other.