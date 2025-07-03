McDonald's adds Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches to menu
LOS ANGELES - McDonald's is launching a new line of Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches nationwide starting July 8.
On Wednesday, McDonald's announced the upcoming release of new Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches.
These will be available starting July 8 at participating restaurants across the nation for a limited time.
The new Spicy McMuffin sandwiches retain the core components of the beloved Egg McMuffin: melty cheese, a freshly cracked egg (now sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), Canadian bacon, and a perfectly toasted and buttered English muffin.
The distinctive "fiery, delicious twist" comes from the addition of McDonald’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce.
Customers will have three variations to choose from: the Spicy Egg McMuffin, the Spicy Sausage McMuffin, and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.
The Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches are a limited-time offering, meaning they will not be a permanent addition to the menu.
Customers interested in trying these new spicy options are advised to do so soon after their launch on July 8.
