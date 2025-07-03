McDonald's adds Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches to menu

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Spicy McMuffin sandwiches / McDonald's

The Brief McDonald's is launching new Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches nationwide starting July 8. These limited-time offerings will come in three variations and feature the chain's signature Spicy Pepper Sauce. The new sandwiches will use 100% cage-free eggs in the U.S.



McDonald's is launching a new line of Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches nationwide starting July 8.

Spicy McMuffins

What we know:

On Wednesday, McDonald's announced the upcoming release of new Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches.

These will be available starting July 8 at participating restaurants across the nation for a limited time.

The new Spicy McMuffin sandwiches retain the core components of the beloved Egg McMuffin: melty cheese, a freshly cracked egg (now sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), Canadian bacon, and a perfectly toasted and buttered English muffin.

The distinctive "fiery, delicious twist" comes from the addition of McDonald’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce.

Customers will have three variations to choose from: the Spicy Egg McMuffin, the Spicy Sausage McMuffin, and the Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

Limited time only

What's next:

The Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches are a limited-time offering, meaning they will not be a permanent addition to the menu.

Customers interested in trying these new spicy options are advised to do so soon after their launch on July 8.