McDonald's menu hacks

McDonald's is adding some menu hacks to its official menu items.

Starting Jan. 31, 2022, several menu hacks will become official items you can order.

Are you ready for the Land, Air & Sea? It combines a Big Mac, a McChicken, and a Filet-O-Fish into one giant sandwich.

Get ready for a full day's worth of calories if you eat that item. The McDonald's website nutrition calculator shows that if you combine all the ingredients of those three sandwiches it is 1,330 calories with 69 grams of total fat, 124 grams of carbohydrates, and 19 grams of sugar.

The pictured sandwich does not use 3 slices of bread that the individual sandwiches use so those totals would be a little lower.

And if you're worried about salt, it is 2,150 mg for those three sandwiches.

The Surf and Turf is a Filet-o-Fish sandwich added to the middle of a Double Cheeseburger.

The Crunchy Double combines a Double Cheeseburger with a bed of Chicken McNuggets covered with tangy BBQ sauce.

The breakfast has its own menu hack.

The Hash Brown McMuffin is what you would expect it to be... a hash brown added inside a Sausage McMuffin.

While you can order the menu hacks by name, you will actually have to build the sandwich yourself. For example, if you order the Surf + Turf you will be given the Filet-o-Fish sandwich and a Double Cheeseburger in your bag. You will have to unwrap them and put them together yourself.

McDonald's warns that the menu hack items will only be available to order by name for a limited time.