Knott's Berry Farm brand discontinued at grocery stores

Knott's Berry Farm products will no longer be sold at grocery stores.

The J.M. Smucker Company, which owns the grocery store brand but not the theme park, quietly discontinued the line of jams, jellies, preserves, and cookies on Monday.

"Knott’s Berry Farm brand has been discontinued and is no longer being sold," a message on Knott's Berry Farm's website read.

You can still purchase Knott's famous shortbread cookies with the jam centers at the theme park itself or from its online marketplace. There, you'll find an assortment of cookie flavors, jams, and more like salad dressings, baking mixes, syrups, and teas.

SUGGESTED:

If you're a big fan of the brand's jams, however, you'll have to act fast as it looks like quite a few of the products are already sold out. It's unclear if the jams and other products once sold at the grocery stores will be restocked once they sell out online.

One of the jams is also still available on the J.M. Smucker Company's website.

Knott’s Berry Farm was founded in 1923 by Walter and Cordelia Knott. What started as a siple roadside berry stand turned into a restaurant and attraction, including a replica ghost town. The Knott's brand was then partially sold to Conagra in 1995 before ending up under J.M. Smucker Company ownership in 1998.



